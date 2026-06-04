Spurs mascot takes a subtle jab at Scott Foster with Uno Reverse stunt

Even NBA referee Scott Foster was not safe from the tomfoolery of San Antonio Spurs mascot The Coyote.

As Foster was announcing a call reversal in favor of the Spurs against the New York Knicks during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, The Coyote was caught on broadcast waving an Uno Reverse card while celebrating the result of the review.

Here is a video of that moment.

Lmaoo the Spurs mascot waved an Uno Reverse card behind Scott Foster after the Spurs won the challenge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BBOPDztaxW — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 4, 2026

The Coyote surely came prepared for such a moment, because what other reason could it have for having a giant Uno card ready for use during a game?

Foster didn’t seem to notice it, but either way, he remained locked in on his officiating duties as the Spurs and Knicks played a highly anticipated NBA Finals showdown that was over a quarter-century in the making. (New York and San Antonio last faced each other in an NBA Finals in 1999.)That was hardly the first time the Coyote turned heads with its shenanigans during an NBA playoff game. In the Spurs’ previous series against the Oklahoma City Thunder , The Coyote teamed up with former WWE superstar Mark Henry for a hilarious antic involving a steel chair and a fake mascot.