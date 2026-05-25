Video: Mark Henry destroys an NBA mascot with a steel chair

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not the only ones who had a rough night in San Antonio on Sunday.

During a break in Game 3 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Spurs’ mascot “The Coyote” and an imposter of Oklahoma’s mascot “Bison” put on some theatrics on the court. The fake Bison was made to be a villain who viciously attacked The Coyote.

But the faux OKC mascot later met his match when “The World’s Strongest Man” and former WWE superstar Mark Henry entered the scene with a steel chair.

Henry immediately demolished Biston using the steel chair and gave it a strong kick for good measure before celebrating with The Coyote.

Here is the video of that scene.

The Spurs bring an imitation of Rumble the Bison (Thunder's mascot) to bully the Spurs' mascot, Coyote, and then Mark Henry comes to take care of him. pic.twitter.com/yReCkUyivX — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 25, 2026

The biggest blow of the evening, however, was from the Spurs, who dominated Thunder from start to finish.

Victor Wembanyama took it upon himself to deliver the goods for his team, as he finished with a game-high 33 points on 11/22 shooting, while also grabbing 8 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a 103-82 win.

With that victory, the Spurs tied the series at 2-2 and guaranteed themselves at least one more game in San Antonio.