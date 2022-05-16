 Skip to main content
Suns release open letter to fans after Game 7 disaster

May 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) handles the ball during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are being forced to do a bit of damage control after the team’s atrocious Game 7 performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns posted an open letter to fans a day after Sunday’s loss, a Game 7 blowout that saw the 64-win favorites trailing by 46 at one point. While the letter stopped short of an explicit apology, it did read at points like an attempt to try to move on from Game 7.

“With greater success and expectation comes deeper disappointment,” the note read. “That’s natural. Just know we all share in it, and our organization won’t be satisfied until we bring an NBA championship to the Valley. … The only way we get better is together.”

The letter was signed by GM James Jones and team president Jason Rowley. Notably missing was the signature of owner Robert Sarver, who is currently being investigated by the NBA over the organization’s workplace culture.

It is entirely possible, if not likely, that the Suns would have posted a letter like this even if they had endured a close, competitive loss. That said, given what actually happened, it could certainly look like the organization felt the need to say something after getting beaten so badly that coaches and players clashed during the meltdown.

