Tiago Splitter had a cryptic answer about leaving the Blazers

The Chicago Bulls hired Tiago Splitter as their new head coach on Monday.

Splitter led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 42-39 record after taking over for Chauncey Billups, who was arrested in October as part of a gambling investigation.

On Wednesday, Splitter spoke to the media in Chicago, and when asked why he left Portland, he had a short, cryptic answer.

“I really want to leave that behind,” Splitter said.

Tiago Splitter asked about what led to his departure from the Blazers.



“I really want to leave that behind.” #RipCity pic.twitter.com/dn8pmI62Mr — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) June 17, 2026

The Blazers also have been searching for a new coach, and Splitter was among one of the candidates there after leading Portland to the playoffs this past season.

Splitter’s comments sure are interesting. The Blazers have been in headlines negatively recently, largely because of owner Tom Dundon making efforts to save money in several ways.

One such move included laying off 50 long-time employees in a decision to save some cash. However, it remains to be seen if Splitter’s departure was because of Dundon’s moves or because of something else inside the organization.

Dundon is also the owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, who just won the Stanley Cup Finals over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori remains a finalist for the Dallas Mavericks and Trail Blazers opening after Splitter left for Chicago.