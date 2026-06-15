Bulls have hired a new head coach

The Chicago Bulls have decided on their new head coach.

The Bulls are hiring former Portland Trail Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter as their new head coach, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania says the Bulls were drawn to Splitter by his player development ability and leadership skills.

The Bulls landed on Splitter due to his ability to lead the team’s player development, organizational alignment on the franchise's direction and vision, and his leadership and knowledge base as a coach rising through the ranks since 2018 as well as a seven-year NBA player with… https://t.co/j9q2h4o25b — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

Splitter stepped in as head coach of the Blazers last season under difficult circumstances, as he had to take over for Chauncey Billups after Billups’ arrest as part of a gambling probe. Despite those circumstances, he was able to guide the Blazers to a 42-40 season and a playoff appearance.

The Blazers considered Splitter for their permanent job, but evidently he was not a frontrunner there if he was willing to accept the Bulls job.

The Bulls have not had a winning season since 2022, which is also their last playoff appearance. They have not won a playoff series since 2015, when Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, and Joakim Noah were still on the team. They appear to be committing to another rebuild, and will be hoping Splitter is the right man to lead it.