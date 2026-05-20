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Blazers pulling yet another cost-cutting move

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Tom Dundon pointing
Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Tom Dundon, the new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, before a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to find ways to win the war against spending money.

The Blazers have laid off at least 50 “long-term” team employees, according to NBA reporter Evan Sidery. Other reporters have mentioned that the number could be as high as 70, with cuts primarily being on the business side of operations. Some members of the Blazers’ own media team were also let go.

According to Blazers reporter Sean Highkin, there were also “a few” members of the team’s basketball ops let go who were considered “lower” or “mid-level” staffers. Portland general manager Joe Cronin and his three top assistants, Andrae Patterson, Sergi Oliva, and Asjha Jones, were not among the firings.

The mass layoffs were just the latest in what has been an ongoing trend with the Blazers since new owner Tom Dundon took over the team this year.

The Blazers made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2021. But the louder chatter has been about how “cheap” Dundon has been since taking charge. Dundon refused to cover travel expenses for the Blazers’ two-way players to attend the team’s playoff road games.

Dundon also did away with free T-shirts for fans during Portland’s two home games. Not even the Blazers’ team mascots were safe from scrutiny.

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