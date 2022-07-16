 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 16, 2022

Tracy McGrady has harsh comment about Adidas

July 16, 2022
by Dan Benton
Tracy McGrady smiling

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; NBA former player Tracy McGrady speaks during the Naismith Hall of Game Press Conference at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Even before stepping onto a college court, Tracy McGrady was offered a six-year, $12 million shoe endorsement deal with Adidas. It was a deal that completely changed the game.

However, more than two decades later, things between McGrady and Adidas appear to be souring. And if recent statements prove true, an ugly split may be on the horizon.

“I’ve been with Adidas for 25 years [but] I think we’re coming to an end,” McGrady said at the Hashtag Sports Conference. “The treatment that I’ve gotten from them over the last 10 years, it is what it is. I deserve better.”

Specifically, McGrady claims that Adidas didn’t believe in him when he launched the Ones Basketball League. That was interpreted as a very telling moment and, potentially, the beginning of the end.

After McGrady’s initial endorsement deal, the two sides re-upped numerous times. In 2002, they took things a step further and agreed to a lifetime partnership. That would make any potential split somewhat difficult, likely involving lawyer and negotiations.

Adidas has not yet offered a statement on McGrady’s comments or what their partnership looks like moving forward.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus