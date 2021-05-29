 Skip to main content
Tristan Thompson is so pumped for Celtics fans in Game 4

May 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tristan Thompson

The Boston Celtics managed to get back into their series against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday with a big win at home, and that has Tristan Thompson even more fired up for Sunday’s Game 4.

The Celtics announced that further capacity restrictions will be lifted for Game 4, and a crowd of 17,000 will be allowed into TD Garden for the pivotal matchup. Thompson didn’t hide how excited he is for that, and how much of a lift he expects the team to get from it.

“It was good but I can’t f—ing wait until Sunday,” Thompson said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “17K, green, I’m going to see the leprechaun, I can’t wait. That’s what Boston is all about, that’s what the fans are about. They’re going to give us that life, that juice, that energy.”

The Celtics still face an uphill battle to win the series, as it took a 50 point effort from Jayson Tatum to take Game 3. Thompson, who hasn’t backed down from the challenge the Nets pose, also had a big game. That might have to be repeated for the Celtics to even the series, but perhaps the larger crowd could be what the team needs for an even bigger push.

