Key Heat player ruled out for Game 4 against Celtics

The Miami Heat are banged up heading into Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and at least one of their better players is not going to suit up.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters ahead of Game 4 that Tyler Herro has been ruled out.

Herro has a quad injury and was seen with a wrap on his leg at times during Game 3 on Saturday night. He shot just 4-of-15 from the field in Miami’s 109-103 win.

Jimmy Butler is also still listed on the injury report, as he is dealing with right knee soreness. He may have aggravated the injury on a play where a Celtics player grabbed his leg during Game 3. Spoelstra said Butler will warm up before Monday night’s game with the intention of playing.

Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and PJ Tucker are also listed on the injury report but expected to play in Game 4.