Tyrese Haliburton has hilarious reaction to winning gold with Team USA

Tyrese Haliburton was one of the odd men out of Team USA’s regular rotation en route to a gold medal at the Olympics, but he certainly is not feeling guilty about it.

The Indiana Pacers guard shared a hilarious social media post after receiving his gold medal as part of Team USA. Haliburton likened himself to the kid in school who contributes nothing to a group project, but still gets an A.

When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅 pic.twitter.com/xpshYZhMyA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 10, 2024

Haliburton was used sparingly during the Olympics. He played just 26 minutes during the entire tournament, and did not feature at all in the gold medal game. Still, he can say he scored in Olympic competition — three field goals, in fact — and was part of a gold-winning unit.

Haliburton’s lack of action got him the meme treatment earlier in the tournament. He clearly doesn’t care, because he is basically memeing himself here.