Update emerges on rumors linking LeBron James to the Heat

A potential LeBron James return to the Miami Heat appears to be an “ask again later” at this point.

James has not “actively pursued” the possibility of a reunion with the Heat for the time being, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported on Sunday. Jackson does add though that Miami would “very likely” explore the possibility of signing James if the former MVP decided to pursue it and that “nothing should be ruled out.”

The 41-year-old James is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers . That said, James is unwilling to take a pay cut, and the Lakers recently dished out an enormous contract to re-sign Austin Reaves , complicating the possibility of a James return to L.A.

As for the Heat, they are a hot topic again after swinging a blockbuster trade last week for 10-time NBA All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo . Thus, rumors have been swirling about James possibly returning to Miami (who play in a weaker conference) in order to chase one last shot at an NBA title.

James famously played for the Heat from 2010-14, making four NBA Finals appearances and winning the first two championships of his NBA career with them. While James’ 2014 departure to return back home to the Cleveland Cavaliers was a bitter one, James since appears to have made peace with Miami leadership.

Still, there might be one other likelier landing spot for James if he does decide to finally leave the Lakers. The Heat should have some cheaper options in free agency to fill out the rest of their roster as well and have just been linked to two other notable veterans.