Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar.

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.

Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter. https://t.co/1zQX8Trhq3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2022

Vogel is a defensive-minded coach who might actually fit the Jazz fairly well. He seemed to have some trouble managing the Lakers’ big personalities last season prior to his firing, but that might also be less of an issue in Utah.

While Vogel is one of the bigger names being floated in the Utah search, he is far from the only one. The Jazz have a long list of candidates, and their search might take some time as they set out to replace Snyder.