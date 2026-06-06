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Victor Wembanyama drains unreal full-court shot during Game 2 warm-ups

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Spurs star Victor Wembanyama loading up for a full-court warm-up shot before Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks

Even Victor Wembanyama’s warm-up shots are becoming stuff of legend nowadays.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar was out on the court early before Game 2 of the NBA Finals tipped off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Usually, it’s his unbelievable blocks that steal the show on the court. But Wemby’s prey was still in hiding with the New York Knicks still in the locker room.

Wembanyama treated the early-arriving fans to a shooting spectacle. He launched a shot from nearly the full length of the floor and drained it on the first try, at least according to the NBA’s social media manager.

Here’s another angle of the shot.

Wembanyama took yet another page out of Steph Curry’s shot-making playbook. Curry’s warm-up shots have similarly become must-see TV, with fans knowing to arrive early just to catch a glimpse of the Golden State Warriors star’s pregame routine.

Fans saw the similarities on the court as well, with Wemby’s Curry impression in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, when he shushed the Oklahoma City Thunder crowd with a dagger three from the iconic Steph spot at Paycom Center.

Wemby’s outside shot is still developing. But shots like the one above lend to the idea that he could become a lethal shooter once he enters his prime — a scary thought for the rest of the league.

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