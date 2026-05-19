Victor Wembanyama’s clutch shot was almost identical to another iconic moment

NBA fans watching Victor Wembanyama ’s outstanding performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday might have thought the ending looked all too familiar for the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Wembanyama knocked down a clutch three from way outside to tie Game 1 for the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. late in the first overtime on Monday. Many fans were quick to note that the play was extremely similar to the memorable three Steph Curry hit against Oklahoma City on Feb. 27, 2016.

When the video of the two plays is put together, the similarities are quite uncanny. Just as Curry made his shot off a Russell Westbrook missed floater, Wembanyama made his off a similar shot by Jalen Williams in almost the exact same amount of time.

Same exact miss by JDub and Westbrook.



Same exact shot by Wemby and Curry.



The resemblance is uncanny 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o4yuWDkKbg — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) May 19, 2026

It is even possible to overlay Mike Breen’s call of Curry’s shot on the Wembanyama play and it synchs up almost perfectly.

you can technically use mike breen's call and it fits quite wellpic.twitter.com/oUyGztHfsR — miles (@milestakentwice) May 19, 2026

The two situations had some differences. For one, Curry hit his shot in a regular season game. The stakes were also slightly lower for Curry’s, as a miss likely would have simply sent that game to a second overtime. Had Wembanyama missed, the Thunder would have likely gotten the ball back up three points with less than 30 seconds to go.

Wembanyama was not done staging iconic moments after that shot, either. Monday’s game might go down in NBA lore just as Curry’s shot did, especially if the Spurs go on to win a title.