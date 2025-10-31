Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs to feat surprisingly never done during Tim Duncan era

Victor Wembanyama continues to do things never-before-seen on an NBA court. He accomplished one of a different variety on Thursday night.

The San Antonio Spurs phenom led his team to a 107-101 win over the Miami Heat in front of a packed crowd at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Wemby had a wild stat line: 27 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks.

But Wemby’s record-setting number was actually five. The victory was San Antonio’s fifth-straight win to start the season, a mark that shockingly had never been done in Spurs franchise history.

While the feat is a team-wide accomplishment, Wembanyama has been at the center of it all, literally and figuratively. He entered Thursday’s game averaging 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and an astounding 4.8 blocks per game. He exceeded most of those numbers on Thursday night, while again doing things a box score alone cannot explain.

The Spurs are one of the winningest franchises in NBA history, with most of the team’s success happening during the Tim Duncan era. From the 1999-00 season onwards, Duncan led San Antonio to 18 straight campaigns with at least 50 wins. But somehow, none of those iterations of the Spurs started the season 5-0.

The Duncan era did yield an exponentially more important five in the form of five NBA championship runs. Wembanyama still has a long way to go, but he sounds plenty motivated to get there.