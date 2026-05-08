Video surfaces of Austin Reaves calling referee John Goble a ‘p—y’

Austin Reaves clearly does not think much of referee John Goble.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost in Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday to the Oklahoma City Thunder . They fell by a lopsided final score of 125-107 are now facing an 0-2 deficit in the series.

Reaves, the Lakers star, was unhappy with the officiating throughout the contest. He beefed in particular with the veteran ref Goble, who was the crew chief for the game.

Video emerged on Friday showing Reaves confronting Goble in the fourth quarter. The video, which was shot by a fan in the stands, appeared to show Reaves telling Goble, “That’s some bulls–t for you to talk to me like that.”

Reaves also then seemingly went on to call Goble a “p—y.” You can see the video at the link here.

After the game, Reaves accused Goble of yelling into his face due to Reaves’ positioning on an impending jump ball. Reaves was also shown on the television broadcast confronting Goble after the final whistle as his Lakers teammates looked on.

Austin Reaves and the Lakers just had a meeting with the refs after the game to share their frustration with them. pic.twitter.com/exHIVkrese — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 8, 2026

The Lakers are often regarded by fans as beneficiaries of the officiating as they shoot far more free throw attempts than their opponents on a regular basis. But now that the Lakers have met a superior foul-drawing team in the Thunder, they are apparently not pleased that the shoe is on the other foot. Even Lakers head coach JJ Redick crashed out on the referees earlier on in Game 2.