Video: Charles Barkley thought Bam Adebayo dissed him

Charles Barkley had a funny reaction when he thought that he got dissed by Bam Adebayo.

The “Inside the NBA” crew on TNT had their pregame show on Monday ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. They were reading some tweets to the show, including one that came from a Twitter user with the alias “Bam Adobobayo.”

Barkley, who is not on Twitter, mistakenly thought that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo sent the tweet. He couldn’t believe it that Adebayo was making a joke at his expense. His reaction was pretty funny.

Charles Barkley thought Bam Adebayo was dissing him lol @Bam1of1 pic.twitter.com/IxS3i2dpK7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 7, 2020

Don’t worry, Chuck. That was just a random Twitter user.

Adebayo has been a monster this season. He’s broken out with 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He’s averaged 16.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in the postseason and is making good on his belief about the Bucks. He is probably too busy working on his game to roast you on Twitter, Chuck.