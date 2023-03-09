Viral video shows Kyrie Irving getting into it with Pelicans fans

It turns out that the Boston Celtics’ fanbase is not the only one that Kyrie Irving dislikes.

Video went viral this week of a heated moment that the Dallas Mavericks guard Irving had with some New Orleans Pelicans fans sitting courtside during Wednesday’s game between the two teams.

After an apparent comment was made about his play, an irritated Irving said, “Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball. How does that make sense?” One of the courtside fans then responded by saying, “You want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?”

Here is the video.

Kyrie: “Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball.” Fan: “You want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?” Kyrie wasn’t feeling Pelicans fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpLWsTMJKq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 9, 2023

The fan was referencing the big controversy earlier this year where Irving was suspended by his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, for tweeting out a link to a movie on Amazon that contained anti-semitic themes.

Irving finished with a Mavs team-high 27 points in the game to go with six rebounds and four assists. But it was the Pelicans who won by the final of 113-106 in the last meeting between the two teams this regular season.

The outspoken eight-time All-Star Irving is understandably a popular target for hecklers. At least Irving kept things family-friendly this time around (unlike the last time that he got into it with an opposing fanbase).