Video: Paige Bueckers hits Sophie Cunningham with a savage gesture

Sophie Cunningham may have to hit the weight room more after what Paige Bueckers did to her.

During Saturday’s game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., Bueckers found herself being defended by Cunningham just inside the arc.

Instead of taking the easy way and pulling up for a jumper, Bueckers put the ball on the floor and attacked the paint despite tight defense from the Fever guard. She powered her way inside, making contact with Cunningham and sending the Indiana guard to the floor before finishing with a wide-open layup.

Bueckers then celebrated her hard-earned bucket by hitting Cunningham with a “too small” gesture.

Here’s the video of that sequence.

Um yeaaah just take a seat… PB coming thru 💨 pic.twitter.com/kzXkitnfuR — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 9, 2026

Bueckers and the Wings also got the last laugh against the Fever, as they came away with a 107-104 victory to open the 2026 WNBA season on a great note.

The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year scored 20 points in the high-scoring contest, shooting an efficient 8/10 from the field to go along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 32 minutes. Bueckers is still getting better, and seeing her operate with such confidence against Cunningham proves that.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points.

Cunningham, on the other hand, scored just 3 points on 1/2 shooting with 4 boards and 3 assists.