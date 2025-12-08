Video shows Russell Westbrook again confronting a fan over ‘Westbrick’ name

Russell Westbrook has once again encountered his biggest opp — the “Westbrick” nickname.

Video went viral over the weekend from the Sacramento Kings-Miami Heat game at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. on Saturday. The clip, which was originally posted to TikTok, was filmed from behind the basket where the Kings were shooting at.

With Westbrook standing by the baseline during a stoppage in play, a fan called out to him by saying “Westbrick.” While the fan’s voice was not that loud, Westbrook immediately turned around and glared at the fan, asking, “What you say? What you say?”

The former NBA MVP was then seen on video saying, “Don’t play around with me. Don’t play on me.” Notably, Westbrook then proceeded to inbound the ball and receive a return pass before immediately hitting a turnaround midrange jumper.

You can see the video of the moment at the link here.

Now 37 years old, Westbrook is averaging 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game for the Kings so far this season. Though Sacramento is a miserable 6-17 overall on the year, they did win Saturday’s matchup against Miami by a final of 127-111 (with Westbrook scoring 12 points on 5/11 shooting and also dropping 10 assists).

That said, it is well-documented how much Westbrook loathes the “Westbrick” nickname, which is a play on the word “brick” (a basketball slang term for a badly missed shot) and refers to Westbrook’s tendency to misfire on the court. Westbrook has slammed media personalities over their use of the “Westbrick” jab (including Skip Bayless), and he has also already confronted multiple fans over the years upon hearing that particular heckle.