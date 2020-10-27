Warriors have interest in LaMelo Ball?

LaVar Ball may not want his son LaMelo to be drafted by the Golden State Warriors, but it seems like there is mutual interest between the youngest Ball brother and the team.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported recently that there are multiple people in the Warriors organization who consider LaMelo Ball to be “super talented.” Thompson believes Golden State’s No. 2 overall pick in the draft will come down to Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Though, there’s a belief that trading the No. 2 pick would still be the preferred outcome for the Warriors.

LaVar said months ago that he does not want to see his son on the Warriors, who already have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt. LaMelo might have a more difficult time carving out a role in Golden State, though he openly disagreed with his father that it would be a bad fit.

The Warriors were said to be not high on Ball or Wiseman at one point, so things may have changed in the past few months.

There have been rumors tying LaMelo to a specific Eastern Conference team, and LaVar would rather see his son there. Either way, LaMelo is expected to be one of the top five players taken. His father will likely have a strong opinion about wherever LaMelo ends up.

H/T NBC Sports Bay Area