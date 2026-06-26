Surprising WNBA player ties the all-time single-game scoring record

One WNBA player had her Bam Adebayo moment this week.

Toronto Tempo shooting guard Marina Mabrey put together the game of her life against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night. Mabrey erupted for 53 points at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ont., tying the WNBA’s all-time single-game scoring record.

The 29-year-old Mabrey shot 17/28 from the field (including 9/18 from three) and 10/12 from the free throw line. Mabrey capped off the night by hitting a three-pointer in transition with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the record.

MARINA MABREY. 53 POINTS.



TIES THE WNBA SINGLE-GAME RECORD.pic.twitter.com/o71K5oG1z3 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 26, 2026

Few would have had Mabrey tying the record that was originally set by Liz Cambage in 2018 and then tied by A’ja Wilson in 2023. After all, Mabrey has played for five different teams in her WNBA career and has never once made an All-Star team or won a WNBA championship.

On top of that, Mabrey is on the Tempo because they selected her in the 2026 WNBA expansion draft. Previously with the Connecticut Sun, Mabrey was not one of the five players whom the Sun elected to protect in the draft and was thus free for selection by Toronto.

Last season, Mabrey was mostly only known for being the player who shoved down Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during a game. But now Mabrey, who entered play on Thursday averaging a career-high 19.4 points per game for the Tempo this season, has certainly made a new name for herself with her historic performance.