Zion Williamson could play on opening night after return to bubble

Zion Williamson has a chance to play on opening night after the NBA announced his quarantine period upon returning to the Orlando bubble.

As Williamson tested negative for COVID-19 daily while out of the bubble, the league is requiring a four-day quarantine for the New Orleans Pelicans star. That leaves open the possibility that he could play on Thursday when the team resumes its season.

The NBA announces a four-day quarantine for New Orleans' Zion Williamson after he registered negative coronavirus tests every day while away from the team It leaves open the possibility that Williamson could play Thursday against Utah on Opening Night 2.0 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 25, 2020

Williamson originally departed the bubble to deal with a family matter, but returned Friday. As long as he doesn’t register a positive test in the next few days, there’s no reason he wouldn’t be able to play next Thursday.

The standout rookie is averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 19 games so far this season.