Zion Williamson goes viral for funny response to Thanksgiving question

Zion Williamson was not about to get caught slipping this week.

The New Orleans Pelicans star went viral Wednesday for a funny moment during his postgame interview after a 129-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Bally Sports reporter Jen Hale asked Williamson what his favorite Thanksgiving dish was. The former No. 1 overall pick declined to answer, saying with a smile on his face that “no matter what answer I give, social media [is] going to clown me.”

Jen Hale: "What's your favorite dish? What are you looking forward to eating the most?" Zion Williamson: "You're trying to set me up. No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment."pic.twitter.com/rzsFJ5daZa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

That was definitely a smart move from Williamson. Much has been made of his weight and diet since he entered the NBA, especially last season when Williamson missed the entire year due to a foot injury. Even local parade floats in New Orleans were clowning Williamson over his eating habits.

But this season has been Williamson’s redemption song of sorts. He is averaging a booming 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game thus far as the Pelicans now sit at 11-7 (third in the Western Conference).