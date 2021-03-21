 Skip to main content
#pounditSaturday, March 20, 2021

Boxer Dustin Long taken to hospital after being knocked out of ring

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dustin Long

Boxer Dustin Long was taken to the hospital after being knocked out in his fight against Tristan Kalkreuth on Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Long and Kalkreuth had a six-round cruiserweight fight, but Kalkreuth knocked out Long in the first round. Long rolled to the edge of the canvas after being knocked out.

Long was strapped on to a stretcher and taken out of the arena. He was sent to a hospital following the loss.

Kalkreuth improved to 8-0 with 6 knockouts, while Long dropped to 4-2-2.

.

