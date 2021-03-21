Boxer Dustin Long taken to hospital after being knocked out of ring

Boxer Dustin Long was taken to the hospital after being knocked out in his fight against Tristan Kalkreuth on Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Long and Kalkreuth had a six-round cruiserweight fight, but Kalkreuth knocked out Long in the first round. Long rolled to the edge of the canvas after being knocked out.

KALKREUTH HIT HIM OUT OF THE RING pic.twitter.com/5Sst4UUO6w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 21, 2021

Well Tristan Kalkreuth from Duncanville just knocked Dustin Long out in the first round. Long almost fell out of the ring. They put the man on a stool and he fell off. Kalkreuth is 8-0, 6 KOs. pic.twitter.com/UzEHqo19iA — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 21, 2021

Long was strapped on to a stretcher and taken out of the arena. He was sent to a hospital following the loss.

Dustin Long being carried out the ring on a stretcher after getting knocked out in the first round by Tristan Kalkreuth. pic.twitter.com/kwQcWMgXhR — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 21, 2021

Dustin Long is still on the canvas, has barely moved since getting knocked through the ropes. Ringside paramedics are transferring him to a gurney and to a nearby hospital for observation. #OrtizHooker — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) March 21, 2021

Kalkreuth improved to 8-0 with 6 knockouts, while Long dropped to 4-2-2.