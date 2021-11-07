Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant made big money for their fight

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant went 11 hard-fought rounds on Saturday night, and both are walking away with a lot of money for their troubles.

Alvarez defeated Plant in the super middleweight unification bout to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the division. It was an entertaining fight that ended in thrilling knockout fashion (video here).

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that Alvarez earned a total of $40 million guaranteed for the fight. Meanwhile, Plant, who suffered the loss of his career, still walked away with a career-high $10 million guaranteed.

Alvarez, who was fighting for the third time in 2021, is the biggest cash cow in boxing today. He even gets his opponents plenty of bread, as we saw with this previous Alvarez opponent who lasted way shorter than Plant did.

Photo: Golden Boy Promotions