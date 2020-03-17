Great Roger Mayweather moment goes viral after his passing

Roger Mayweather, an iconic trainer and personality in the sport of boxing, died on Tuesday, and now he is being remembered as the character he was.

After Mayweather’s passing at the age of 58 following years of declining health, a great moment of his went viral on Twitter. Mayweather was working the corner for his nephew, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in a 2005 bout against Arturo Gatti, when he suddenly turned to the camera during the one-sided affair and said, “I told y’all he’s gonna get his a– whooped … on HBO!”

Here is the video, but beware of the foul language:

#RIP Roger Mayweather. True boxing royalty inside the ring and in the corner. My condolences go out to the Mayweather family pic.twitter.com/95trRPVp8n — Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) March 17, 2020

Formerly a two-weight world champion as a fighter, Roger went on to become the trainer for Floyd Jr. from 2000 to 2012, helping oversee his rise to all-time greatness. Roger is also widely seen as the original “Black Mamba” and had another infamous moment in 2006 when he entered the ring to confront Zab Judah in the middle of a fight that he was working.

The news of Roger’s passing comes just days after the death of Floyd Jr’s ex-girlfriend as well.