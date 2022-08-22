Tyson Fury says his cousin died after being stabbed in neck

Tyson Fury wrote an impassioned post on Instagram on Sunday after he says his cousin died from a stabbing over the weekend.

Fury shared that his cousin Rico Burton was killed after being stabbed in the neck.

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop Asap, uk 🇬🇧 government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its (sic) a pandemic & you dont (sic) know how bad it is until its (sic) 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heven (sic). see you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons,” Fury wrote on Instagram.

Fury’s post also included a graphic arguing for people to “stop knife crime.”

Fury’s cousin, Burton, died at age 31 after being stabbed in greater Manchester. In addition to Burton, a 17-year-old was also stabbed. Though Burton died, the 17-year-old was able to survive but suffered serious injuries.

The incident apparently occurred by Goose Green, a popular night spot, around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two men were arrested and are in police custody.