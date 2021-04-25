Danica Patrick said to be ‘very happy’ with boyfriend Carter Comstock

Danica Patrick seemed like she believed it would be difficult for her to find a new partner after she and Aaron Rodgers broke up last summer. The former NASCAR driver has been dating someone for several months now, however, and she sounds quite happy in the new relationship.

Patrick shared a photo on Instagram recently that showed her new boyfriend Carter Comstock kissing her on the cheek, and the caption made it clear the two are a couple. A source told US Weekly this week that Patrick is “very happy.”

“They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the source said. “She’s very happy.”

Comstock is a co-founder of Freshly, which is a food delivery service.

Patrick, 39, broke up Rodgers last summer. Rodgers quickly found a new girlfriend and got engaged. That left Patrick seemingly like the woman left out, and she openly said her next boyfriend would have to live up to some pretty rigorous standards.

The story of how Patrick and Comstock met is a pretty good one. While the relationship is still very new, it’s good to see both she and Rodgers have moved on and are enjoying life.