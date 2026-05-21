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NASCAR star Kyle Busch hospitalized

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Kyle Busch looks out
Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch is, without question, one of the most decorated race car drivers in the history of NASCAR.

Busch has two NASCAR Cup Series championships and a total of 234 victories across th three divisions, which is a record.

Busch was slated to participate in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, but his family released a statement, saying that Busch is hospitalized with a “severe illness” and will not race in the event.

Richard Childress Racing also released a statement after the news of Busch’s illness.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” RCR said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.”

Austin Hill will sub in for Busch.

Busch was also initially slated to participate in the Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway in Concord, N.C. He is also scheduled to be at the Nashville Superspeedway race on May 29 and then at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in July.

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