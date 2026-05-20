Fans have the same harsh Angel Reese joke after Caitlin Clark’s Indy 500 role was announced 

Fans have found another way to troll Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Monday that Indiana Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 edition of the Indianapolis 500.

Somehow, several fans turned that announcement into material to take shots at Reese.

Because the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind., is also known as “The Brickyard,” fans used that to rip Reese’s inefficient offense.

Of course, it also ties into Reese’s rivalry with Clark that dates back to their college days, when they played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers, respectively.

Angel Reece would’ve been more fitting since it’s called the brickyard. — Brandon (@brandon29us) May 19, 2026

@Reese10Angel snubbed here! Need the brick layer at the brickyard — Drewski (@drewneddy) May 19, 2026

Terrible choice, should've been Angel Reese because it's at the Brickyard — Sam Adams (@MAGASamAdams) May 19, 2026

Terrible choice, should've been Angel Reese because it's at the Brickyard — Fred (@MinneapolisLib) May 19, 2026

Should've been Angle Reece – cuz, you know, brickyard. — Because Race Car (@because_race) May 20, 2026

Unlike Clark, Reese is not known for her ability to get buckets. She’s been constantly targeted by trolls online for her struggles to make shots from close range and from the perimeter. Through her first three games in the 2026 WNBA season, Reese has made just 33.3% of her attempts from the field. Still, she’s averaging in double figures with 10.7 points per game.

Clark, on the other hand, is a dangerous player on offense who’s capable of draining shots even from way behind the arc. In four games played so far in 2026, she’s averaged 24.3 points on a 42.5% shooting.