Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd moment during game draws attention

The Dallas Wings are not having a good time right now.

Dallas dropped their second straight game on Thursday, losing by a final score of 90-86 to the Minnesota Lynx (who remain without star player Napheesa Collier due to recovery from ankle surgery). The loss put the Wings at 1-2 on the young season.

In the closing stages of the fourth quarter at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, Wings star Paige Bueckers subbed out of the game. She was joined on the bench by her teammate and girlfriend Azzi Fudd.

As the loss became inevitable, Bueckers could not help but stare off into space blankly. That led to Fudd looking over at Bueckers and having to ask her, “You good?”

Paige disassociating but now Azzi is there to ask if she good pic.twitter.com/FIvUXTcpM5 — j (@thearkvi) May 15, 2026

Bueckers, 24, and Fudd, 23, were teammates in college at UConn and went public with their relationship last year. Now the two have been reunited on the Wings, to whom they went with the No. 1 overall picks in back-to-back years (Bueckers in 2025 and Fudd in 2026).

Dallas tied for the worst record in the WNBA last season and had the WNBA’s second-worst record back in 2024. Bueckers already had to speak out last month on her relationship with Fudd, but more questions will surely arise if the Wings continue to lose this season.