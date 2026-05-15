Trevor Lawrence looks unrecognizable after cutting his hair for Jags’ schedule release video

Trevor Lawrence ’s long locks are (apparently) no more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Lawrence was the star of the team’s 2026 schedule release video that dropped on Thursday. To mark the occasion, Lawrence hopped into the barber’s chair and seemingly got his signature shoulder-length hair chopped off.

Each stage of the haircut revealed another portion of the Jaguars’ schedule for the 2026 season. In the end, Lawrence looked virtually unrecognizable thanks to the dramatic haircut. Here is the video.

Jacksonville also shared a close-up of how Lawrence’s new look came out.

Though it is always possible that the new hairstyle was simply the product of some editing magic or Lawrence wearing an elaborate wig, the video definitely made it seem like the haircut was legit. If so, that would certainly make the Jaguars the winners of NFL Schedule Release Day 2026.

The former Pro Bowler Lawrence is about to enter his sixth season in the NFL and has sported his long locks since at least his high school days at Cartersville HS in Cartersville, Ga. If his short haircut is for real though, at least Lawrence will not be getting mistaken for Laura Ingraham any longer.