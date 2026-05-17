Aaron Rodgers makes a final decision on his 2026 future

Aaron Rodgers is going to be sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will be running it back with the AFC North franchise after agreeing to a new contract with the Steelers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers’ new deal with Pittsburgh is for a year and worth up to $25 million. The base salary is said to be between $22 and $23 million.

Although most signs in recent days and weeks pointed to Rodgers eventually reuniting with the Steelers, this report squashes any remaining rumors about the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s future in 2026.

Now that the biggest item on their offseason checklist has finally been checked off, the Steelers can focus more on preparing for the 2026 campaign, which will also be their first in the post-Mike Tomlin era.

With Rodgers coming back, he and Mike McCarthy can hunt for their second Super Bowl title together. They won their first one as a head coach-quarterback tandem back in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers by defeating, interestingly enough, their current employers.

It remains to be seen just how effective the 42-year-old Rodgers can still be on the field, but barring a sharp decline from his 2025 performance, he can be expected to provide a solid presence under center. In his first season with the Steelers, he threw for 3,322 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with 7 interceptions on a 65.7% completion rate.