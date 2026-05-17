Angel Reese gets benched amid season-worst performance for the Dream

Angel Reese should probably stay off social media this weekend.

The Atlanta Dream star Reese put up a generational stinker for the team during Sunday’s game against the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. Reese finished with nine points on a woeful 1/8 shooting and also turned the ball over a whopping eight times as the Dream lost a nailbiter to the Aces by a final score of 85-84.

With 5:21 remaining in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., Reese was benched by the Dream with her team down 81-70. This was despite other Atlanta starters such as Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, and Te-Hina Paopao all staying in the game at the time.

The Dream then staged an unlikely comeback with Reese on the bench and eventually cut the lead to 81-80 with 2:16 remaining. Reese would return to the game for the last couple of minutes, but Atlanta’s comeback ultimately fell short, and they walked away with their first defeat of the season.

A compilation video of Reese’s lowlights from Sunday’s game also went viral over X.

Angel reese today:



1-8 field goals

8 turnovers



Atlanta made a comeback in crunch time without her. pic.twitter.com/0WnJcSCZ89 — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) May 17, 2026

The two-time WNBA All-Star Reese is in her first season with the Dream after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Sky. She actually looked decent in the first two games of the season, averaging 11.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game (albeit on 42/0/70 shooting splits) as Atlanta began the year 2-0.

But Reese, 24, has some clear flaws as a player and can often let them spiral on her out of frustration when her shot is not falling. With Reese also getting trolled during a recent NBA playoff game, she will now have to wait until Friday’s matchup against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings for her earliest shot at redemption.