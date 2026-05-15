Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

1 NFL team favored to lose every game

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The NFL logo on a helmet
Sep 29, 2016; London, United Kingdom; General view of NFL shield logo helmet and British and United States flags on Regent Street pror to the NFL International Series game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The release of the NFL schedule has also allowed for the oddsmakers to offer their initial thoughts on the slate of games, and one team will not be getting much faith from Las Vegas this season.

Initial odds have the Arizona Cardinals as underdogs in all 17 games on their schedule. Worse yet, each of their first 11 opponents is favored by more than a touchdown.

There are a number of reasons people are so low on the Cardinals. Their roster lacks talent, and they play in an NFC West that boasts three potential playoff teams. They are even at odds with their starting quarterback over contractual matters, and only have Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck in place as backups.

The Cardinals went just 3-14 last season. Two of those three wins came in their first two games of the season, meaning they lost 14 of 15 games to end their campaign.

Arizona is also the heavy favorite to finish with the fewest wins of any team in the league. They could be in for a very long season.

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