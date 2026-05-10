Larry Brown Sports

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Sunday’s NASCAR race interrupted by flying tent

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Flying tent at Watkins Glen Speedway

Sunday’s NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International was sent into caution by an unusual problem.

The 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y. was interrupted 40 laps in when a tent canopy was blown onto the track. The tent appeared to come from one of the camping areas, and FOX managed to catch its entire journey.

The tent initially landed on the infield after being lifted by high winds. It eventually blew onto the track itself, necessitating a caution flag.

Somehow, this has happened before. A 2022 race in Indianapolis went under caution for the same reason.

NASCAR has had to deal with the elements in more ways than one this season. A brush fire broke out near Daytona International Speedway just before the start of the Daytona 500. Now, strong winds inadvertently caused a delay at Watkins Glen.

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