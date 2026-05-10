Sunday’s NASCAR race interrupted by flying tent

Sunday’s NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International was sent into caution by an unusual problem.

The 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y. was interrupted 40 laps in when a tent canopy was blown onto the track. The tent appeared to come from one of the camping areas, and FOX managed to catch its entire journey.

The tent initially landed on the infield after being lifted by high winds. It eventually blew onto the track itself, necessitating a caution flag.

"Hey, has anyone seen my tent?"- A Watkins Glen fan



A tent blew out on the track for a caution 😂 pic.twitter.com/gcnECkrQNB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

Somehow, this has happened before. A 2022 race in Indianapolis went under caution for the same reason.

Somehow this is NOT the first time that a tent has been blown onto a track during a @NASCAR race and caused a caution.



It happened during the Cup race at the @IMS Road Course in 2022 and caused a caution as well.#NASCAR | #GoBowlingAtTheGlen https://t.co/QwvPhARQLt — Seth Eggert (@SethEggert91) May 10, 2026

NASCAR has had to deal with the elements in more ways than one this season. A brush fire broke out near Daytona International Speedway just before the start of the Daytona 500. Now, strong winds inadvertently caused a delay at Watkins Glen.