Ryan Blaney threw major shade at Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney had no sympathy for Denny Hamlin after the No. 11 Toyota Camry met an unfortunate fate at the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

With 32 laps to go in the Cup Series race, Hamlin had something go wrong with his No. 11 Toyota Camry, and he hit the wall in Turn 1.

Denny Hamlin HITS THE WALL!#NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/HQSN5LbBb5 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 22, 2023

That caused Hamlin’s race to end after 236 laps. He settled for a 30th-place finish.

Nobody was happier about Hamlin’s accident than Blaney. A few reporters shared that Blaney said “f— you, di-khead” about Hamlin after the No. 11 hit the wall.

Blaney and Hamlin were battling each other for position a few laps earlier, which is why Blaney was happy about Hamlin’s fate.

This battle between Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin! Christopher Bell and William Byron pass them BOTH! #NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/oRYHBQtalR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 22, 2023

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang finished second in the race. Blaney had more criticism of Hamlin after the race ended.

The Team Penske driver accused Hamlin of trying to slide him a few times and “failed miserably.”

Ryan Blaney expressed frustration with the No. 11 after the race Sunday. pic.twitter.com/T8rwQSoGSf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

Blaney also said that he felt the term “hack” applied to how Hamlin was driving.

Blaney is in position to make the Championship 4 entering next weekend’s race at Martinsville.