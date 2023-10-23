 Skip to main content
Ryan Blaney threw major shade at Denny Hamlin

October 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ryan Blaney in sunglasses

Oct 14, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Blaney had no sympathy for Denny Hamlin after the No. 11 Toyota Camry met an unfortunate fate at the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

With 32 laps to go in the Cup Series race, Hamlin had something go wrong with his No. 11 Toyota Camry, and he hit the wall in Turn 1.

That caused Hamlin’s race to end after 236 laps. He settled for a 30th-place finish.

Nobody was happier about Hamlin’s accident than Blaney. A few reporters shared that Blaney said “f— you, di-khead” about Hamlin after the No. 11 hit the wall.

Blaney and Hamlin were battling each other for position a few laps earlier, which is why Blaney was happy about Hamlin’s fate.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang finished second in the race. Blaney had more criticism of Hamlin after the race ended.

The Team Penske driver accused Hamlin of trying to slide him a few times and “failed miserably.”

Blaney also said that he felt the term “hack” applied to how Hamlin was driving.

Blaney is in position to make the Championship 4 entering next weekend’s race at Martinsville.

