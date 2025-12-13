Arkansas and Texas Tech players get in handshake line scuffle

Arkansas and Texas Tech players got involved in a scuffle during the handshake line after Saturday’s game.

The Razorbacks beat the Red Raiders 93-86 on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., in a rematch of last season’s Sweet 16 game. The two teams got into a bit of a postgame scuffle during the handshake line, as recorded by Cory Whitman of The Daily Toreador.

A postgame scuffle between the Razorbacks and Red Raiders, including Trevon Brazile showing his middle finger. pic.twitter.com/nQV84r6S9g — Cory Whitman (@CoryWhitmanDT) December 13, 2025

Things did not escalate too much, though Arkansas star Trevon Brazile can be seen flipping off someone from the Texas Tech side. Coaches were able to step in and separate the two teams.

There was definitely a bit of added emotion in this game, as Texas Tech staged a late comeback against the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 to win 85-83 in overtime. This time, it was Arkansas that made a comeback, as they trailed by as much as 10 in the first half.

With Saturday’s win, Arkansas is now 8-2 on the season. They are playing like the best team in the SEC at the moment.