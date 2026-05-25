Knicks player going through mental health episode after ‘upsetting experience’

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is dealing with some personal issues off the court.

Robinson took to social media on Saturday to announce that he was “deleting all apps” after going through a “very upsetting experience” earlier in the week. The veteran big man did not want to share any more details, but revealed that the ordeal pushed him to change his phone number.

“What’s good fans, family and friends,” Robinson wrote on Snapchat. “I don’t know if you heard or saw but I’m deleting all apps for a little while until I can get back to myself [sic] I had a very upsetting experience a few days ago l’m not gonna go into detail about it just gonna focus

“On the playoffs and myself I know some of you have called and texted and it popped up green thats because I got a new number my mental health is not the best right now but I am fighting to get back on track while playing on the biggest stage in the World the Eastern Conference finals thank you all for the love and support you bring it will never go unnoticed I truly appreciate yall”

Robinson posted the update just before the Knicks’ decisive Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Robinson played just nine minutes in the 121-108 contest, tallying two points and three rebounds.

The Western Kentucky alum has seen his role shrink considerably in the series due to his inability to make his free throws. The Cavaliers have opted to intentionally foul Robinson, who shot 2/12 on free throws in Games 1 and 2.

Robinson is a free agent this coming offseason and is already being linked to a Western Conference team.