Update emerges on Josh Jacobs’ arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from police custody without charges, but that may prove to be a temporary situation.

The Brown County District Attorney announced Wednesday that no charges would yet be fired against Jacobs after his recent arrest for domestic violence. However, this is because attorneys are seeking additional information and believe additional evidence may exist that would impact the necessity of charges.

Update on the Josh Jacobs situation:



“The Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision. Our office has requested additional investigation.”



Full release here: pic.twitter.com/GvbqhiB5UH — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 27, 2026

Jacobs’ attorneys issued their own statement expressing confidence that Jacobs would not be charged at all.

A new statement from Josh Jacobs lawyers: pic.twitter.com/iuGMI94j3e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026

There was no indication regarding when a charging decision might be made regarding Jacobs. It is also worth remembering that the NFL has the authority to punish Jacobs even without criminal charges, and an investigation into the circumstances of his arrest will likely occur no matter what decision is made by the authorities.

Jacobs was arrested late last week on a series of disturbing domestic violence charges. He has denied all of the allegations. The 28-year-old ran for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year for Green Bay.