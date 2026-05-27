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Update emerges on Josh Jacobs’ arrest

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Josh Jacobs holding a football
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from police custody without charges, but that may prove to be a temporary situation.

The Brown County District Attorney announced Wednesday that no charges would yet be fired against Jacobs after his recent arrest for domestic violence. However, this is because attorneys are seeking additional information and believe additional evidence may exist that would impact the necessity of charges.

Jacobs’ attorneys issued their own statement expressing confidence that Jacobs would not be charged at all.

There was no indication regarding when a charging decision might be made regarding Jacobs. It is also worth remembering that the NFL has the authority to punish Jacobs even without criminal charges, and an investigation into the circumstances of his arrest will likely occur no matter what decision is made by the authorities.

Jacobs was arrested late last week on a series of disturbing domestic violence charges. He has denied all of the allegations. The 28-year-old ran for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year for Green Bay.

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