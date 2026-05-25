Spurs rookie looked like he was crying after getting yelled at in Game 4

San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant got emotional on Sunday after committing a mistake in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Bryant got a stern talking-to from head coach Mitch Johnson after he charged into Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams for a turnover with the Spurs leading 72-47 in the third quarter. The time and score didn’t matter to Johnson, who chastised the youngster on the sidelines of Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Carter Bryant appeared to have tears in his eyes after his coach yelled at him following a turnover pic.twitter.com/bBVIo5wI8i — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 25, 2026

The 20-year-old looked like he was about to break down in tears during a later timeout. Victor Wembanyama had to go into full big brother mode to comfort him.

Williams is the most effective charge drawer in the NBA. He finished top-5 during the regular season with 17 despite coming off the bench. Johnson has surely drilled into his team not to fall for Williams’ tactics, which Bryant failed to abide by on his fastbreak drive.

Bryant was a team-worst -10 in the Spurs’ 103-84 victory in Game 4. He went scoreless with a turnover and four fouls across seven minutes of action.

Bryant has had his defensive standout moments in the Western Conference Finals thus far. But he’s been recognized more for his off-court moments, such as when he was spotted using a public bathroom mid-game.