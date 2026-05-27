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Referees botched so many calls that went against the Spurs in Game 5

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs had plenty of legitimate gripes with the officiating on Tuesday during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs came into the Oklahoma City Thunder’s house looking to steal a victory. But there seemed to be a lot of home cooking going on at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

While referees miss a few calls every game, there seemed to be several blatant errors or non-calls that went against the Spurs. One first-half example was rookie Dylan Harper getting caught by an elbow from Jared McCain, but the former was the one who got whistled for a foul.

San Antonio was also robbed of two points after Cason Wallace got away with a clear goaltend in the final minute of the third quarter.

On the Spurs’ next possession, Victor Wembanyama dribbled the ball off Chet Holmgren’s foot. Referees deemed it Thunder ball.

San Antonio wanted to get a challenge in to reverse the ruling, but the referees did not grant head coach Mitch Johnson’s call for a review. Johnson, who had his call for a review ignored right in front of one official, was assessed a technical foul for complaining.

Less than a minute of game time later, the Spurs got hosed on another out-of-bounds call that the NBC crew felt should have gone San Antonio’s way.

The Spurs lost to the Thunder 127-114 for reasons that went beyond the officiating. Both Wemby and De’Aaron Fox shot 4/15 from the field, while Harper finished with just five points on 1/5 shooting.

But the unfavorable whistle certainly didn’t help San Antonio’s chances.

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