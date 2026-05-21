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Duke HC Jon Scheyer expected to draw interest for 1 NBA job

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Jon Scheyer on the sideline
Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer on the sideline in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Scheyer has a 124-25 record in four seasons since replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the Duke men’s basketball coach.

Scheyer has a Final Four trip with Duke and has them in the national title conversation every year, so leaving Durham. N.C. might not be in the cards. But, as it turns out, Scheyer is reportedly expected to draw interest in the now-open Dallas Mavericks job, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Mavericks surprised many people by firing head coach Jason Kidd after five seasons and one NBA Finals trip, and now they are in the market for a new coach.

The Mavericks also hired former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, so there are expected to be quite a few changes in Dallas this summer after a disappointing couple of seasons.

As Siegel mentioned, Scheyer is “committed to his current position,” and Duke was so close to a Final Four trip, but ultimately lost to UConn on a last-second three by Braylon Mullins.

Whether or not Scheyer is considering an NBA jump remains to be seen, but the Mavericks appear to at least try to see if he is interested in the job.

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