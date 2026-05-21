Duke HC Jon Scheyer expected to draw interest for 1 NBA job

Jon Scheyer has a 124-25 record in four seasons since replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the Duke men’s basketball coach.

Scheyer has a Final Four trip with Duke and has them in the national title conversation every year, so leaving Durham. N.C. might not be in the cards. But, as it turns out, Scheyer is reportedly expected to draw interest in the now-open Dallas Mavericks job, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney is expected to draw serious interest from the Mavericks after they parted ways with Jason Kidd, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Dallas is also expected to reach out to Duke HC Jon Scheyer, but he is committed to his current position, sources said. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 20, 2026

The Mavericks surprised many people by firing head coach Jason Kidd after five seasons and one NBA Finals trip, and now they are in the market for a new coach.

The Mavericks also hired former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, so there are expected to be quite a few changes in Dallas this summer after a disappointing couple of seasons.

As Siegel mentioned, Scheyer is “committed to his current position,” and Duke was so close to a Final Four trip, but ultimately lost to UConn on a last-second three by Braylon Mullins .

Whether or not Scheyer is considering an NBA jump remains to be seen, but the Mavericks appear to at least try to see if he is interested in the job.