DJ Burns had the most wholesome reaction to Nikola Jokic praising him

NC State breakout star DJ Burns has a fan in Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Jokic over the weekend admitted to being a fan of Burns after watching the NC State product dominate in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

During a recent appearance on “SportsCenter,” Burns was made to watch the viral clip of Jokic complimenting him. Burns’ face lit up as Jokic showered him with praises.

“Aw man, I think it’s the coolest thing in the world,” Burns told Scott Van Pelt.

Thanks to @beastboyburns of @PackMensBball for joining SVP tonight on the show. pic.twitter.com/p02MRa7jl6 — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) April 3, 2024

Burns added that he believes Jokic is the best big man in the NBA right now over Joel Embiid. Burns also said that his own game somewhat resembles that of the Serbian center.

Burns has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across four March Madness games. The NC State center will face his biggest challenge yet in the Final Four when he matches up against Purdue’s 7’4″ center Zach Edey.

Jokic may not be the only high-profile fan of Burns. There are reportedly several NFL teams interested in having Burns switch over the football.