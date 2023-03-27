 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin is all-in on 1 Final Four team

March 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lane Kiffin holds his headset

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin is free to choose his Final Four rooting interest since Ole Miss did not make the NCAA Tournament, and he is very much rooting for one team in particular.

Kiffin celebrated Florida Atlantic’s Final Four run on Saturday by posting a celebratory picture on social media of the school’s logo, making it clear who he is rooting for going forward.

Kiffin spent three seasons coaching Florida Atlantic and re-established himself there as a head coach following his stint as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. He went 26-13 with the Owls and parlayed it into his current job at Ole Miss. He generally remains a popular figure there and parted on good terms, and even offered some advice to the school’s new coach.

Florida Atlantic’s basketball team reached the Final Four on Saturday with a win over Kansas State, and are carrying a chip on their shoulder the rest of the way.

