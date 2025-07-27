Update emerges on Bill Self after his hospitalization

Bill Self appears to be trending in the right direction after recently having to be hospitalized.

The longtime Kansas Jayhawks head basketball coach Self released a statement on Saturday revealing that he had been released from the hospital and was now home. Self had been staying this week at Lawrence Memorial Hospital (LMH) in Lawrence, Kan.

“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there,” Self said in the statement. “I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season.”

The 62-year-old Self was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing “some concerning symptoms,” Kansas said in a statement at the time. As a result, Self had two stents inserted in a procedure that “went very well.”

Self also previously dealt with a similar health issue in 2023 that forced him to miss both the Big 12 and the NCAA Tournaments that year. That episode also saw Self having to be hospitalized after experiencing some chest tightness. During that hospital stay, Self underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries.

A two-time AP College Coach of the Year, Self has been in his position with Kansas since 2003. Over that span, he has led the Jayhawks to two national titles (in 2008 and 2022), four total Final Fours (not including a vacated one in 2018), and eight Big 12 Tournament titles (also not including a vacated one in 2018).

After his 2023 hospitalization, Self was adamant that he wanted to continue coaching for as long as possible. That said, Self did reportedly consider a shocking career move just last year.