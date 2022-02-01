Video: Angry Texas Tech fans taunt Chris Beard on Texas bus

Tuesday night’s game between Texas and Texas Tech is going to be off the charts with energy.

Texas Tech fans are still bitter and angry with coach Chris Bears for leaving them to take the head coach job at Texas. The two teams are meeting in Lubbock on Tuesday night for the first time since Beard left the Longhorns.

Not only did Red Raiders fans begin camping outside the arena three days ahead of the game, but they also began the trash talk to their opponents on Monday night.

A video showed Texas Tech fans had tracked down the Texas bus upon its arrival in Lubbock. The fans taunted Beard with middle fingers and other gestures:

In case you weren’t sure how these Texas Tech students feel about Chris Beard. Yep, that’s him in the front seat of the bus. pic.twitter.com/QOJuzV6EPB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

A couple of angles on the “gathering” outside the arena. This is the top of the ramp outside the tunnel where the Texas bus was parked. The bus was parked on the side when the team went inside to practice, then the students followed the bus around to the ramp to block the exit. pic.twitter.com/1Et2QVoNHN — Craig Way (@craigway1) February 1, 2022

That is intense.

The fans who are known for throwing tortillas on the court may have much more in store for Tuesday if this was only a preview. They got warnings at football games in the fall. They probably are prepared for much more on Tuesday night.

Before leaving for the Texas job, Beard spend five seasons at Texas Tech. He helped the Red Raiders reach the NCAA Tournament three times, including a championship game appearance in 2019. As you can see, Texas Tech fans were not happy to see him go, much less to go coach a rival.