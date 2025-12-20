Alabama burned by controversial call to end first half vs. Oklahoma

Alabama lost a chance to take a late first-half lead Friday during its College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma.

Alabama battled back from down 17-0 to tie the game at 17 in the final minute of the first half at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide’s defense forced a quick three-and-out that should have given the visitors a chance to score with under 30 seconds left.

However, Alabama lost that opportunity due to a flag that was thrown about 40 yards away from the line of scrimmage. A referee collided with a person standing on Alabama’s sideline as the official tried to keep up with a Crimson Tide receiver running a downfield route.

The Sideline interference penalty on Alabama 30+yds down the field… It was gonna be 4th down & a punt for Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/OEPDCMBDqU — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) December 20, 2025

Alabama was called for sideline interference, resulting in a 15-yard penalty. Oklahoma got the ball back and ran out the clock to keep the game tied at halftime. With the incident occurring away from the ball, ESPN was unable to provide a replay angle that showed which Alabama player or staffer was at fault.

Alabama still had a timeout remaining and enough time to get within field goal range. After falling behind by 17 early, taking a halftime lead would have been an even bigger momentum booster for the Crimson Tide.

Some fans may recall another SEC team getting burned by a similar call during last season’s Sugar Bowl. The identity of the culprit that time around was crystal clear.