Alabama running back falls victim to dreaded announcer jinx

Alabama running back Daniel Hill may have an announcer to blame for one of his miscues on Saturday against LSU.

Hill lined up in the backfield with the Crimson Tide facing 1st-and-10 near midfield at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With the ABC camera focused on Hill, announcer Sean McDonough hyped him up as a running back who can also be productive as a pass catcher.

The praise coincided with Hill committing a drop on what should have been a very easy play for a short gain.

“Daniel Hill is the running back,” McDonough said. “He’s been seeing more and more time at running back in recent weeks. Powerfully built at 244 pounds, and also a good receiver. He had four catches in the win at South Carolina. And right on cue, he drops the ball. Announcer jinx No. 1. More to come.”

Sean McDonough: "Daniel Hill is the running back… Powerfully built at 244 pounds, and also a good receiver. He had four catches in the win at South Carolina. And right on cue, he drops the ball. Announcer jinx No. 1. More to come." 🏈 🎙️ 🪄 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6lc9IHmRtr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

McDonough set Hill up with the perfect commentary just as the running back was designed to be the intended target for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. But the infamous announcer jinx can make any sure-handed receiver suddenly have butterfingers.

Hill had a breakout performance in Alabama’s previous game against South Carolina. The sophomore running back led the team with 76 receiving yards on 4 catches. He got more than half those yards on a 41-yard catch late in the first half of the 29-22 Alabama victory.

Great play by Daniel Hill recognizing to run up field on 3rd & 7! Picks up 41 yards & the first down! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/rf7HdR7TPv — Follow: @fsh733 (@fsh733) October 25, 2025

Hill ended the first half of Saturday’s game with just one catch for -3 yards, proving the announcer jinx spares nobody.